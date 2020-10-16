Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 16th

Cooler weather has arrived in KELOLAND as highs stayed in the 50s yesterday. Get used to the cooler weather because we have more ahead in the days to come.

Dry weather remains a big story. The latest drought monitor still features the same drought pockets across the plains.

One of the weather stories to watch this weekend will be stronger winds. The wind from the NW Saturday afternoon will gust over 30 mph in many areas.

Temperatures will start the day in the 50s in the far southeast. But those cooler northwest winds will make it hard to see much warming in our northern and western areas of KELOLAND.

Moisture chances are looking best tonight in far northern and western KELOLAND. We don’t expect much, but a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation will be possible.

We still think a parade of system from the northwest will impact the northern plains next week. Each one could produce some measurable moisture, with snow likely on the northern side of each track.

Look for another day in the 50s for highs with west winds at 15-30 mph.

Overnight lows will be warmer in far southern and southeastern KELOLAND. Expect a few showers across the north.

Tomorrow will be windy at times with many areas north and west of Sioux Falls holding in the 40s much of the day.

The 7 day forecast will remain below normal much of next week. We are watching the spacing between rain and snow chances. Highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday, but much cooler weather may arrive at the end of the forecast.