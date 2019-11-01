Storm Center Update – Friday AM November 1

Clouds will be thicker today as compared to yesterday and winds will be stronger. Winds in western KELOLAND are already coming in at 20-30 mph with higher gusts near 40. Expect these strong winds to continue through the morning and afternoon for western South Dakota. Winds will eventually pick up in eastern KELOLAND today, but they will not be as strong (15-25 mph).

High temperatures today will be in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures will continue to slightly warm through the weekend with highs in the 40s and low 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Winds will not be as strong during the weekend.

Things change again next week. As colder air moves in early next week, we’ll have to watch for light rain and snow chances. As of now, the best chance for it is Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs next week will remain below average with numbers mainly in the 30s.