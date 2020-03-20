Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 20th

Good Morning! Snow is leaving the region this morning, but roads are slippery and the wind is still blowing.

The early morning road report has indicated snow and ice covered conditions in pink. That includes the Sioux Falls area.

You can see the snow accumulation along and south of a Winner to Brookings line.

Parts of Sioux Falls picked up over 4″.

Snow is gone from the forecast, but a few clouds will return tonight. Overall, temperatures will remain below normal today, but we do expect moderation tomorrow.

The pattern looks a bit quieter here into early next week, but we can’t rule out a couple of shower chances. Heavier rain will again stay to our south.

Enjoy the sunshine today, but temperatures will stay below normal in the mid 20s east and lower 30s west.

Tonight will still be chilly with lows in the teens in most areas as clouds increase overnight.

Tomorrow will be warmer, but clouds in the east will limit some of the melting.

Warmer weather is likely early next week with highs in the lower to middle 50s by Monday and Tuesday. Moisture totals look limited the next few days.