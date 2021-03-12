Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 12th

Good morning! We have a busy forecast for the last half of the weekend as a major storm develops to our west. Winter storm watches and warnings are already posted for the areas shaded in yellow and red below.

Futurecast shows the progression of this system the next few days. We’ll start by looking at rain in the southern plains and snow in the mountains of Colorado. The system will take a track to the north, which places the Black Hills into a heavy snow threat Sunday into Monday. We see rain moving into Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon and a conversion to snow Sunday night. This scenario combines several factors, but they lead to the potential significant winter weather East River.

The risk of heavy snow is highest in SW South Dakota. Over 12″ is quite possible in the Black Hills.

The amount of rain will be significant as well, especially in Nebraska where 1-3″ will be possible.

The wind will be a very big story as well by Sunday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 40-50mph from the east are forecast in the areas shaded in red on the map below.

Enjoy the mild weather today with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Tonight’s forecast shows lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with partly cloudy.

Tomorrow still looks mild in the mid 50s in the east and mid 40s in Rapid City.

Look for that snow on Monday and the potential for colder temperatures as a result. Another storm could affect the region by Wednesday, so stay tuned for more details in the coming days.