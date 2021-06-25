Storm Center Update- Friday AM, June 25th

Some rain fell across the Black Hills region last night. We sure could use that moisture farther east, but that was not the case for most areas.

You can see some of the locally higher totals just west of Rapid City.

The pattern has been so dry in much of KELOLAND this month. The latest climate rankings show many of the districts in central and eastern KELOLAND are featuring either the driest June on record or near that level. These records go back to 1893, including the dust bowl year.

The 30 moving average of moisture shows drying trends now West River. Sioux Falls will take a big hit on this number by Monday unless it rains over .50″ this weekend.

There is scattered rain in the forecast this weekend. Many of us will patiently wait for some moisture, but the rain totals through Monday will likely average under .50″ for much of KELOLAND.

Cooler weather will remain in place West River today with areas of rain more likely.

We expect scattered showers tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow will still be cooler compared to many days we’ve had this month with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The 7 day forecast still features lower 80s next week. We’ll keep the rain chance going on Sunday and if we pick up more rain than expected, we’ll add some more into Monday. For now, plan on a drying trend next week.