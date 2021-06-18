Storm Center Update- Friday AM, June 18th

It was another hot day in much of KELOLAND yesterday with highs mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Our need for rain grows by the day for many of us. Some of you aren’t in as bad of shape, but after all this heat lately, it doesn’t take long to dry out.

The Big Sioux River is dropping by the day in Sioux Falls. The graph below shows the declining values the past 30 days.

Many areas have had a dozen or more days in the 90s this June.

Futurecast is hinting at sprinkles this morning near the Nebraska border. The next chance of scattered rain will develop Saturday afternoon in central KELOLAND. A developing warm front will push into eastern areas Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing the best shot of rain in the 7 day forecast.

You can see the rain on the European model below. Aberdeen and Watertown are more favored for rain in this scenario and some amounts will be over .50″. We are really at the point where we need an inch of rain a week to stabilize this drought problem and this system will only deliver clusters of showers and thunderstorms…not widespread 1″ rainfall.

It will be cooler early next week, which will be helpful.

Highs today will still be in the 80s, with a few 90s in the Aberdeen area.

Tonight will be cooler again with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Tomorrow will be warm again with highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Next week will feature cooler conditions Monday and Tuesday after the chance of rain departs on Sunday. We may end up raising highs back to the 90s the middle of next week.