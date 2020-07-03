Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 3rd

Thunderstorms have been tracking across KELOLAND the past 12 to 24 hours. Most of the rain ended before reaching I-29. We also had a few severe reports, mainly strong winds and some hail.

Speaking of rain, here are some of the official rain totals around KELOLAND. Some local storms produced well over 1″.

We can’t rule out more severe weather later today, but the best chance will be in the far northwest.

Futurecast also shows thunderstorms later in the day in SW South Dakota. We’ve even had a few hints at thunderstorms for both Aberdeen and Pierre. If they fail to develop this evening, additional storms in North Dakota could come back into KELOLAND after midnight.

Temperatures will remain plenty warm in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Temperatures will remain warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot again on the 4th of July. Expect highs in the 90s.

Thunderstorm chances will increase early next week, mainly during the evening and overnight. Temperatures may trend a bit cooler as well with the better chances of rain.