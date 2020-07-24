Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 24th

Good Morning! We have a warm summer morning across KELOLAND with a hot afternoon ahead.

A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday evening for much of eastern and central KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows the first batches of thunderstorms later today in central KELOLAND. We think most of these storms will hold west of Sioux Falls until after dark. Once these storms depart Saturday morning, additional rain chances will arrive Saturday PM, with some locally heavy rain possible in the southeast. Rain chances will still linger into Sunday across the south.

The map below shows today’s severe weather outlook, with the best chance of scattered storms in the yellow.

The risk of severe weather tomorrow is a bit more conditional on the outcome of tonight’s storms. We could easily have locally heavy rain tomorrow night as well.

Highs will be in the 90s today with a strong south breeze.

Don’t forget about the heat index this afternoon.

Storms will be around tonight, but warm and muggy weather will be common East River.

One more day of hot weather is expected tomorrow, with storms most likely in the southeast by evening.

The heat index still looks very high as well.

Thunderstorm chances could linger on Sunday depending on how fast the main cold front pushes through. Expect 80s next week with a drop in the humidity by Monday.