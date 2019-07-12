Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 12th

Good Morning! We are tracking early morning t-storms across western KELOLAND. Some of the storms have been severe around the Rapid City area. More storms will develop later today

Storm chances will increase tonight along the main cold front and some of those could become severe with heavy rain.

Here’s a closer look at the storm potential on FutureScan. We expect storms to mainly move across the southern 1/3rd of KELOLAND, but we’ll keep a close eye on intensity of the thunderstorms.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thunderstorm chances tonight will migrate mainly into the southeast with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid as well, a trend that will continue for several days.

The heat will build next week and excessive heat is a real possibility for the much of the midsection of the country.

A sample forecast for next Wednesday shows 105-110 degree heat index values.