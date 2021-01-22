Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 22nd

Snow will be widespread this weekend and a winter weather advisory is in effect for many areas on Saturday including Sioux Falls, Watertown, and Chamberlain. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for parts of southern MN.

Our latest snow forecast features 2-4″ for many areas of southern and eastern SD. We are forecasting under 1″ in Rapid City, 1-2″ at Pierre, and around 1″ in Aberdeen. Heavier totals are expected in SW MN.

Our latest Futurecast shows light snow today in southwestern SD. We expect a new batch of snow to develop tomorrow and expand to many areas during the day. The steady snow will shift into southern MN into the evening hours before completely departing by Sunday morning. Don’t expect big wind this time. Our forecast calls for light winds on Sunday.

The forecast for today call for 20s east of I-29, but 30s will still be common along and west of the James Valley. More sunshine will be expected in our northern and eastern counties.

Lows tonight will drop into the single digits and lower teens east, with lower 20s across the west.

Wind will increase a bit from the southeast at 10-20 in southern KELOLAND as snow increases. Temperatures will stay between 25 and 30 during the afternoon for most locations.

The 7 day forecast features cooler weather early next week with highs in the upper teens by Monday and Tuesday. There could be additional snow chances arriving in the region by Wednesday.