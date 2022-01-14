Snow and Mixed Precipitation Today: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 14th

Good morning. Roads are slick this morning in places like Miller as shown below. Continue to watch the latest conditions as sleet, freezing rain, and snow continue to move across KELOLAND.

You can see the snow in blue on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD, with the wintery combo in pink as of 6:30am.

Winter headlines include a winter weather advisory in blue today and a winter storm warning in red. The warning areas will have the most snow today.

You can see the morning road report continues to show snow covered or ice covered conditions in a large area of eastern KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows the snow coverage moving south and east during the afternoon. We expect most of the snow to taper off in Sioux Falls after 8pm, with cold north winds overnight.

The chances of 3+” of snow is best in the red area today, mainly along and east of an Aberdeen to Sioux Falls line.

Our snow forecast reflects that trend, with 4-8″ highlighted in the heavier snow areas.

Temperatures will be falling today as winds increase. Note the strong winds in Rapid City today at 35-65 mph.

Tonight will be much colder in the east with many areas below zero by morning.

Tomorrow will be quite chilly east of the James Valley, but 40s should return to much of western SD.

We expect 30s early next week, so at won’t see a return to arctic cold just yet. A stronger cold front may arrive by Wednesday or Thursday.