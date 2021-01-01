Storm Center Update – Friday AM January 1

Happy New Year!

Even though we are waking up to areas of fog, it will be a sunny start to 2021. With the sunshine, temperatures will warm to the 20s, 30s, and 40s this afternoon. Winds will be light.

The dry skies will last through the weekend with slowly moderating temperatures.

Highs tomorrow will hit the 30s and 40.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with many locations in eastern KELOLAND above freezing. Rapid City will return to the lower 50s.

Much of the new work week will be dry. We’ve been following a chance for light precip on Wednesday, so the risk is only 20-30% to see anything. All in all, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 30s and 40s in KELOLAND for next week.