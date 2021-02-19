Storm Center Update- Friday AM, February 19th

Good morning! It’s another chilly morning in KELOLAND, but the warmer trend will continue this afternoon.

Yesterday was much warmer with highs in the lower 20s in many areas. We should be warmer today.

Our Futurecast update shows more periods of sunshine today in KELOLAND, but fog and low clouds may develop across parts of the southeast overnight. We see areas of clouds tomorrow and increasing chances of snow by tomorrow night into early Sunday. We’ll have more on the snow chance later today.

The big story for early next week is still the warmer weather ahead. We’ll see highs in the 40s and 50s in many areas.

Today will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the 20s and 30s across KELOLAND.

Tonight also looks better with lows staying above zero in many locations.

Tomorrow will be warmer again with 40s likely in parts of central KELOLAND.

Highs by Monday look much warmer. Stronger west winds are also expected.

Tuesday looks very mild as well. 50 degree temperatures are likely in many areas.

Look for highs to stay above normal in the extended forecast as snow quickly melts in the Sioux Falls area.