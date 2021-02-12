Storm Center Update- Friday AM, February 12th

It’s another cold morning across KELOLAND. Wind chill warning and advisories have been posted once again for several areas. More headlines for cold are ahead this weekend.

Highs yesterday were in the single digits above and below zero. Similar temperatures are expected today into the weekend.

Snow chances will stay mainly across far southern KELOLAND the next 24 hours. Accumulations will be much heavier well to our south as the cold air continues to push south.

Here’s a look at our latest snow forecast.

Valentine’s Day may be the coldest day of the next several. That number in Sioux Falls would be a new record.

Finally, there is a little light at the end of the tunnel. We see highs in the 30s and 40s for KELOLAND in the 8-14 day forecast.

Stay warm today as highs stay a few degrees above and below zero.

Tonight still looks cold lows between -10 and -20 in many spots.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Highs will improve next week with highs in the teens by Wednesday and 20s by Thursday.