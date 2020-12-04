Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 4th

Mild weather continues across KELOLAND and no big changes are in the forecast. You can see highs in the 50s across western and central yesterday. Sioux Falls made it to 45.

The mild weather remains in place for several days. You can see the progression of the above average temperatures over the next week. We may see some of these highs close to record levels for early December.

The pattern remains dry too across the plains. We don’t see any major storms in the region for several days. It still looks like some rain or snow may return by next weekend.

Enjoy the nice temperatures today, but note the wind will be stronger in the Rapid City area this afternoon.

Tonight will be crisp and cool once again with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow still looks mild across KELOLAND with highs in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll keep the trend going into the 7 day forecast with no mention of rain or snow for now.