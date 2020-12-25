Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 25th

Merry Christmas from the Storm Center at KELOLAND Media Group. Snow covers much of eastern KELOLAND today, although much of it blew into piles with all the wind a couple of days ago. There are good chances of more snow in the forecast.

Our Christmas day forecast features mostly sunny skies. Hourly temperatures around 3pm look very mild in Rapid City with temperatures in the lower 50s. We expect near 31 in Sioux Falls with a west wind around 5-15 mph.

The pattern next week looks very active as a large storms comes our direction from the southwest. Early indicators suggest a hit on parts of KELOLAND, especially the southeast. Snowfall amounts over 6″ are highly likely wherever this storm goes, so pay attention to the latest storm tracks as we gather new information this weekend.

The forecast also calls for some light snow in the region on Sunday with the next cold front. Amounts appear to be light for most areas, under 1-2″. Snow chances will return by Tuesday and continue through Thursday. Again, stay tuned for more details about this developing storm.