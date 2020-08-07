Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 7th

Good Morning! Scattered thunderstorms continue to move east this morning. Most of the rain is falling apart in the southeast, the area that needs the rain the most. The drought monitor is getting worse in the Sioux Falls area.

Parts of Iowa are now in extreme drought. Droughts like this tend to move west and this one is no exception.

Good rain fell in Pierre overnight, with many areas getting over .50″.

VIPIR shows local totals near Mitchell over 1″.

Severe storms later today are most likely in North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Severe weather looks possible again Saturday night in southern KELOLAND.

There is another risk of severe weather on Sunday, but that outlook will depend on the previous rounds on Saturday.

Futurecast highlights the most active spots of thunderstorms in the forecast. We’ll see a better chance of storms tonight in northeastern SD into western MN. Sioux Falls could get a storm, but it would most likely be after midnight. More storms will develop in southcentral SD and northern Nebraska late tomorrow, with storms tracking east overnight into Sunday morning.

It will be hotter today in many spots, with 96 in Pierre.

Warm and muggy weather is ahead tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow looks warm with highs in the 80s and lower 90s with storms chance by later in the day.

Sioux Falls will have one more chance of storms on Sunday. Monday looks cooler and less humid with highs near 82.