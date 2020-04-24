Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 24th

Good Morning! Scattered continues in the forecast across KELOLAND as we start the weekend. You can see we are not alone as other pockets of rain drift through the Upper Midwest.

We are still drier than normal across much of KELOLAND the past 30 days. This trend is allowing farmers to get into the fields much earlier this planing season.

Our latest Futurecast update shows scattered or isolated rain areas today, with more activity centered East River tomorrow. We think temperatures will be slightly cooler with the clouds, but nothing drastic for this time of year.

The expected rain forecast the next day or two is fairly light. A few areas could be around .25″ in the James River Valley.

Enjoy the 60 degree weather today as scattered showers and isolated showers continue in the forecast.

Tonight will be fair with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s, but overall not bad for late April.

We’ll see 70s early next week once again along with our next chance of rain arriving by Tuesday. Enjoy the nice spring weather!