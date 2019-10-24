Storm Center Update

The forecast looks nice the next couple of days as warmer weather makes a return to much of KELOLAND. It won’t last, however, as snow returns to western KELOLAND by Saturday night. You can the weather changes for the last half of the weekend behind a cold front.

First, the forecast today will feature highs in the mid to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be colder again with lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

Friday looks good with highs in the 50s in the east and 60s west.

Next week, the weather will be colder. A storm system appears to be on track to producing a swath of snow. It’s still early to pinpoint the exact track of the snow, but the most favored route is just south and east of KELOLAND.

The graphic below shows this information with snow chances higher south of Sioux Falls compared to areas north of Sioux Falls.

The temperature forecast looks much colder as highs return to the 30s in many areas next week.