Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 8: Humidity turns to thunderstorms this evening

There is a cold front moving through central South Dakota. Ahead of that front it is warm and muggy, with dew points in the 70s and temperatures in the upper 80s. Behind the front it is cooler and drier in western South Dakota, where we also have the 80s but it isn’t nearly as humid.

Tonight we’ll see thunderstorms fire, strongest and most numerous along and ahead of the front. There is a slight risk of severe storms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where damaging winds and large hail will be possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, coolest in western South Dakota where there will be spotty evening thundershowers and a very light NW breeze.

Tomorrow we’ll start with thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND, mainly in MN and IA (where there may also be some afternoon thunderstorms). But we expect most of the day will be sunny and a few degrees cooler, in the mid to upper 80s, with a gentle westerly breeze decreasing the humidity.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with thunderstorms – possibly severe with large hail – in the west. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, again a few degrees above normal.

A front will move through on Saturday, bringing thunderstorms to the area with scattered to numerous storms and highs in the upper 80s. Behind the front, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid 80s East River to the low 90s in the west.

Monday will be a mostly sunny and breezy day, as we get slightly warmer air. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the low to mid 90s in the west. On Tuesday we expect it will be very warm with another low pressure system to move west to east across KELOLAND, bringing low-end thunderstorm chances with it.

Looking at the extended range, it still looks like temperatures will remain a bit above normal through the rest of next week and the following weekend (July 18-19).