Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 28: Less heat, less humidity tomorrow through the weekend

For Sioux Falls and much of KELOLAND, today is the peak of the current heat wave. Dew points are in the 70s, in the muggy range, along and east of the James River. (For reference, that’s about the same mugginess as people are feeling today in New Orleans and Miami.) The smoke in the air might just prevent Sioux Falls from getting to 100 degrees, but there should be no problem doing so in the rest of KELOLAND. Heat advisories are posted.

2 PM

2 PM

A weak front will drop down tonight, changing the wind to the north. We’ll lose some of that humidity tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. One issue we might have to deal with in eastern KELOLAND is the very slight chance of a shower or thundershower as the cold front comes through. The better chance of that will be in SW Minnesota.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and not as hot. We’ve pulled thunderstorm chances for all but Rapid City and SW South Dakota. With a NE breeze, it will be much less humid with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday looks cloudy, and it will be our best chance of rainfall, mainly in the southern half of South Dakota. Not much for rainfall in the north. Friday’s highs will be near normal in the mid 80s. A band of heavy rainfall is expected, and right now it still looks like that band will be in western and south central South Dakota and along the Nebraska border in the lower Missouri River valley. For Sioux Falls, the amounts are highly questionable. One model gives Sioux Falls under a tenth of an inch, while another give Sioux Falls an inch of rainfall.

Sioux Falls could have some lingering thunder Saturday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be sunny for the first day of August, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll keep temperatures in the low 80s in SE KELOLAND and the mid to upper 80s in the rest of the area on Monday and Tuesday, but we’ve dropped rainfall chances except for southwest South Dakota. It looks like temperatures will slowly warm back to above normal the rest of next week.