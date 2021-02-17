Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, February 17: Mild weather coming, staying through end of the month

It wasn’t nearly as cold this morning, with lows in the single digits below zero. But with weak energy moving in from the west, some very light, powdery snow fell. Due to persistence, amounts of the powder approached an inch in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. It was just enough to produce greasy skid stuff on some of the area roads. A couple inches of powder fell in SW Minnesota. Temperatures recovered into the single digits to low teens in eastern KELOLAND, and the low 20s in western South Dakota.

It will be partly cloudy tonight, and temperatures will be able to fall a few degrees below zero, with a very light southerly breeze turning to the west.

Tomorrow the gradual warming trend will continue. Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20s East River, and the mid 20s West River. There will be a west breeze changing to the northwest.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and even warmer. We’ll reach the low to mid 20s in the east, and the low 30s in the west.

The weekend will be significantly warmer than last weekend. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River on Saturday, and around 40 in the west. Rapid City may get a few flurries. Sunday will be even warmer, as we reach above-normal highs in the east, and the low 40s in the west.

Strong winds bringing a bump in temperatures should get us well into the 40s across KELOLAND on Monday. Overall, temperatures look significantly warmer than normal next week. In fact, about ten degrees above average next week is what the data suggests. The mild conditions should last into the first few days of March.