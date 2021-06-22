Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, June 22: Thunderstorms and some rain coming in for Thursday and Friday

It is another sunny day, but warmer than yesterday as normal temperatures return to the region, with most locations in the 80s.

It will be another pleasant evening. But, areas south and southeast of Sioux Falls (mainly along the Nebraska border and in NW Iowa) could get some isolated thunderstorms with a marginal risk of hail and gusty winds. Things will calm down after that, and overnight skies will be mostly clear, and it won’t be as cool as last night. Lows, with a light southerly breeze, will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be hot – but noT humid, a dry heat. We’ll get back to the mid 90s to the low 100s. A south wind will help to bake us. With low pressure to the west, we could see some thunderstorms develop Wednesday night, and they could be on the strong side.

Thursday will be our best chance of thunderstorms, and there is the potential for severe weather, especially in southern and SE KELOLAND – including Sioux Falls. The main threats will again be hail and strong winds, and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted those locations for a slight risk of severe weather. Otherwise, Thursday will again be hot, with highs in the low 90s. Rapid City and the west, on the back side of the front, will be much cooler.

We expect more rain showers on Friday, which will also have thicker clouds. Temperatures will cool back to the low to mid 80s in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, but only the low 70s in the west.

The weekend still looks great for outdoor activities, but we’ve increased the cloud cover a little and dropped temperatures back a few degrees. Highs all weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, close to normal for the final weekend of June.

We still expect another surge of warmer, mostly dry days next week. There should be above-average temperatures for the last few days of June and first few days of July. Unfortunately, it also looks pretty dry. No big rainstorms to help break our drought.