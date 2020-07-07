Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 7: Muggy tomorrow to end with a stormy night

Last night and this morning there were areas of heavy rain and strong winds. There was an 83 mph wind recorded near Reliance. Presho, Platte, and Hamill all recorded wind gusts of 70 mph or more. Corsica received 3.88” of rain, and several other places in SE South Dakota had two to three and a half inches of rain. Sioux Falls only had 4/100ths of an inch.

Sunshine has dominated the sky today, with temperatures recovering into the 80s with a south wind increasing the humidity.

Tonight there will be some thunderstorms in western, central, and northern South Dakota. Some could be strong or severe, with heavy rain also possible along with a brisk southerly wind. Sioux Falls will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid, with an overnight low in the mid 70s, which is extremely warm for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be very warm and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a southerly wind creating dew points in the low 70s. Western South Dakota will be a little cooler with a northerly wind and mostly sunny sky. Ahead of an incoming cool front, we’ll get thunderstorms East River during the late afternoon through the evening and nighttime hours. There is a slight risk they could be strong or severe, and heavy rainfall will again be possible in those same areas.

A few thunderstorms could linger into Thursday morning in Sioux Falls and the SE. The remainder of KELOLAND will be sunny and a few degrees cooler, in the mid to upper 80s, with a gentle westerly breeze decreasing the humidity slightly.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with thunderstorms in the west. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, again a few degrees above normal.

A front will move through on Saturday, bringing thunderstorms to the area with scattered to numerous storms and highs in the upper 80s. Behind the front, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid 80s East River to the low 90s in the west.

Monday will be a mostly sunny and breezy day, as we get slightly warmer air. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the low to mid 90s in the west. On Tuesday we expect it will be very warm with another low pressure system to move west to east across KELOLAND, bringing low-end thunderstorm chances with it.

Looking at the extended range, it looks like temperatures will remain a bit above normal through the rest of next week and the following weekend (July 18-19).