Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, February 16: Emerging from the deep freeze

This morning was probably the last extremely cold morning of the season. Temperatures fell into the -20s in Sioux Falls and other parts of SE South Dakota. Sioux City set another record low temperature. Today temperatures have only been a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Watertown has been below zero continuously since last Wednesday.

Tonight we’ll see a few snow flurries push through eastern KELOLAND with a weak disturbance. Amounts could be a little higher – but under an inch of powder – east of I-29. It will not be as cold, with lows in the single digits below zero with a light SE breeze helping put the brakes on coldest air.

Sioux Falls and the SE could see some light snow showers tomorrow. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy as we begin the gradual warmup. Highs should be around ten in eastern KELOLAND, with a very light south breeze. Western South Dakota will reach the teens to low 20s with a northwest breeze.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 20s East River, and the low 30s in the west.

The weekend looks much warmer than last weekend. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s East River on Saturday, with the upper 30s in the west. Rapid City may get a light snow shower from an incoming front. There could be some light snow – inch-type amounts – on Sunday, although forecast models have been trending lower in recent runs. But we expect temperatures in the mid 30s in eastern South Dakota.

Strong winds bringing a bump in temperatures could get us into the 40s across KELOLAND on Monday. Overall, temperatures look significantly warmer than normal next week. In fact, about ten degrees above average next week before very sight cooling for the final weekend of February.