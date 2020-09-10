Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, September 10: Rainy Friday before a warmer weekend

After a cool start to the day, temperature have started to recover. Skies are sunny in most of the area, with Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND the exception with some clouds drifting through from the southwest. Temperatures are still below-normal, but at least 60s are better than what we’ve had the past couple days.

Tonight won’t be as cold as recent nights. Lows will be in the 40s with mostly clear skies. Rapid City will have thicker clouds, and perhaps a light rain shower.

Tomorrow looks cloudy in the south, with some morning sunshine in the north. With a storm system moving through the central US, we’ll have some widespread rain chances, mainly in eastern KELOLAND from the afternoon through the nighttime hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, with a southerly breeze. We’re expecting widespread showers East River, probably a few tenths of an inch, to around a half-inch along and east of I-29. There might even be some lighting over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, but nothing severe.

Light rain showers will continue Saturday morning before clouds break up during the afternoon, becoming partly cloudy. Highs will warm to around 70 East River to mid 70s in the west.

On Sunday it will be sunny and warmer – in fact above-normal – as we return to the upper 70s East River to the upper 80s in the west.

Monday and Tuesday will be very warm. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s East River, and the mid 80s West River. Tuesday will be breezy.

Tuesday will probably be the warmest day of the week. We’ll gradually cool back to near normal, with highs in the 70s the rest of next week through the weekend (September 19-20).