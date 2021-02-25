Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, February 25: Except for a cooler Sunday, warm for the foreseeable future

Sunny skies and brisk westerly breezes have combined to push our temperatures through the 40s into the low 50s – another warmer than normal late February day. The warming trend will continue – except for a quick cool bump on Sunday – through the first several days of March.

2 PM

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and a brisk south wind will keep us mild. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and windy, with gusts over 30 mph possible if not likely. But the wind will be out of the southwest, bringing in more warm air. With a partly cloudy sky, we’ll reach the mid 40s to around 50 degrees for daytime highs, about 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Saturday will also be warm, despite more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s in eastern KELOLAND, while a NW breeze will cool western South Dakota, where there could be snowfall during the afternoon through nighttime hours. Pierre could see up to an inch, and Rapid City could get 1-3”

Sunday brings snow chances to eastern South Dakota. Sioux Falls could get an inch type snowfall, mainly in the morning. Aberdeen could get light snow in the morning as well. Clouds should break during the afternoon, but highs will fall back to the mid 30s to around 40 East River, and western South Dakota will rebound to the low to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies will greet Monday, the first day of March. Highs will be return to the mid to upper 40s East River, a couple degrees cooler where snow accumulations remain from Sunday. Tuesday will be a bit breezy, but the winds will warm temperatures to the low 50s.

Dry weather with strong warming continues for the rest of that week through the following weekend (March 6-7), before slightly cooler air comes in for mid March.