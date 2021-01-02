Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, January 2: Fog Possible Tonight; Few Chances for Snow

Fog may have been slow to get out of SE KELOLAND, but when it did we they were treated to a rather nice day…just like the rest of the region.

High pressure will keep things quiet through the rest of the night. With that said, we may see another round of fog tonight and into early Sunday morning in eastern KELOLAND. Dense fog advisories will be possible once again.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid teens East River and the 20s West River.

Fog will be slow to depart where it sets up shop, so be careful as you go about your Sunday morning routine. Once this fog burns off, we should be able to get in on a decent day by Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Highs likely hold in the low 30s once more to the east where snow pack holds steady. We’ll see 40s and low 50s once more to the west.

Some light mixed showers are possible in central and NE KELOLAND on Sunday night and into early Monday morning, though anything that is seen will be rather light in nature.

Monday will likely be the pick day of the week with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures to the east. We’ll warm up just a little bit across the region, with 30s to low 40s East River and a chance to see 50 once again out west.

A trough of low pressure will move through KELOLAND by the middle of the week. Snow showers are possible late on Tuesday to the west, with chances migrating eastward into the day on Wednesday. This isn’t an impressive system, with an inch or less of snow expected.

Beyond that, we’ll remain pretty quiet through next weekend with near to above average temperatures holding steady by day and by night.