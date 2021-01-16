Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, January 16

Some rain and snow showers crashed the party toward the Black Hills, but much of the rest of the region remained dry. Some sunshine was able to be enjoyed in portions of central and western KELOLAND, but the east was dealt more cloud cover.

Winds will remain generally calm as we go into the night thanks to high pressure at the surface. Any lingering cloud cover and rain/snow shower activity in the Hills should wane and give way to clearer skies. Cloud cover should remain in place tonight toward I-29.

Overnight lows fall into the upper teens to mid 20s across the region.

Cloud cover remains rather stubborn across eastern KELOLAND on Sunday. While West River locations have some sunshine at first, cloud cover will build ahead of a clipper system that arrives later in the evening. Highs climb into the 30s across the east and into the 40s out west.

Rain and snow showers are possible to the west later in the evening on Sunday and into Monday, with snow shower chances moving further east as we go into Monday.

Portions of western KELOLAND toward the Black Hills may see a few inches of accumulating snow, so we’ll keep an eye on the potential for some disruptive weather out west.

To the east, impacts won’t be as pronounced…but we may still see an inch or so East River. A few snow showers are possible on Tuesday as well, but chances are rather slim at this time.

Warmer temperatures hold steady through the middle of the week, but a late-week cold front will usher in a change by the end of the week.

Near to below average temperature make a rare appearance this month as we close the extended outlook.