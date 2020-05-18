Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 18: Warmer days rest of the week

With abundant clouds and easterly breeze, it has been a somewhat cool day – in fact, probably the coolest day we will have for the remainder of the month of May. Temperatures have been stuck in the 60s with those clouds in eastern KELOLAND, while we’ve warmed into the 70s West River with better sunshine.

Tonight we’ll have low clouds in the forecast for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while the remainder of the area will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while it will be mostly sunny to the north and west. Highs will be warmer than normal, in the 70s. There could be some spotty thunderstorms in Rapid City and the west, where temperatures will be climbing into the 80s.

Wednesday will be breezy, with a brisk SE wind combining with partly cloudy skies to warm us into the mid to upper 70s. Western and central South Dakota will be warmer, in the 80s, and that is likely to spark some thunderstorms.

The better chance of thunderstorms for Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND will come in late day on Thursday, but more so Friday. At this point it looks like there will be sufficient moisture for widespread rainfall. Temperatures will be warm, in the mid 70s East River to around 80 in central South Dakota.

As far as the weekend, it looks like Saturday will be mostly cloudy, though temperatures will be around 80 in central and eastern KELOLAND, with scattered thunderstorms. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy, with some lingering showers. It will also be cooler behind a cold front, with Sunday’s highs in the low to mid 70s, which is still a few degrees warmer than normal.

Looking ahead to the rest of next week, it appears we’ll be near- or above-normal all week. The longer range forecast is for temperatures to be near- or above-normal for the rest of May, so enjoy this long run of mild Spring weather.