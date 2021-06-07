Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 7: Hot and staying that way for a couple weeks

It is going to be another hot week across KELOLAND, with south winds and sunshine bringing even more heat to the area. It looks like our best chance of rain will be Thursday night and Friday, though even that front doesn’t look like a drought buster.

Today we have sunshine and temperatures remain more than ten degrees above average. That will set the stage for thunderstorms in northern and western South Dakota tonight.

2 PM

Tonight Sioux Falls will be mostly clear, while clusters thunderstorms may initiate around the Black Hills and then spread to the NE into north central South Dakota. Some storms may be strong or severe, with hail, winds, and even tornadoes will be possible, with the Storm Prediction Center rating north central South Dakota as a slight risk of severe weather.

Otherwise it will be another warm night, with a light easterly breeze and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

There will be some lingering thunderstorms in the north tomorrow morning, but the day will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the mid 90s across KELOLAND. Another incoming low pressure system will cause some thunderstorms in western KELOLAND, and there will be a slight risk of severe weather in the western third of South Dakota during the late afternoon and evening, with strong winds and large hail the primary threats, although a tornado is also possible.

Wednesday will again be mostly sunny and hot, with the mid to upper 30s, and south winds becoming breezy. That could result in some showers or thunderstorms in the west and north – though Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND looks like it will remain dry.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and again on the hot side of normal. Highs will reach the mid 90s, to around 100 in Aberdeen. A cold front will swing through the area Thursday night and Friday, and thunderstorms will be likely across KELOLAND – including Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, which will have its best chance of rain for the week during the nighttime and early morning hours. The storms may be strong in western South Dakota, where energy will be higher and we’re already eyeing the potential for severe weather.

As the cold front moves through on Friday, it will take the thunderstorm chances away with it. Friday will also be a much cooler day, though highs will still be above normal in the mid 80s in eastern KELOLAND.

The weekend looks extremely sunny and summer like. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 on Saturday, and a couple degrees hotter than that on Sunday.

Temperatures will be above-normal again next week, with lots of days in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is still no sign of any beneficial rains showing up on the forecast models, so it will be dry as well as hot. And the above-normal heat will continue through Father’s Day (June 20).