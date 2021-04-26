Storm Center PM Update – Monday, April 26: Showers tonight-tomorrow; Strong warming the second half of this week

We’ve begun the week with above-average temperatures across KELOLAND, but thickening clouds that will bring a chance of rainfall tonight and tomorrow. It might be the only real shot at rainfall this week. Ahead of the incoming rain, this afternoon’s temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. The average high for this date in Sioux Falls is 63 degrees.

2 pm

Tonight there will be increasing chances of rainfall moving from western South Dakota to the east. The amounts look to be meager, perhaps a few tenths of an inch. But there is a warm front straddling the I-90 corridor, and that could be the focus of thunderstorms capable of producing hail along both sides of I-90, including the Sioux Falls area.

Tomorrow there will be continued chance of hail-producing thunderstorms east of the James River valley. General rain showers will be possible in northern and western South Dakota. Cloud cover will remain thick across KELOLNAND, with a northeast breeze that will cool us back to normal, in the low 60s for daytime highs. Rapid City will be stuck in the low 50s.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry, with a warming trend. Wednesday we should max out in the mid to upper 60s despite a northerly breeze.

Winds will be stronger on Thursday, but with mostly sunny skies we’ll still be in the mid to upper 60s across KELOLAND. The significant warming starts of Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s East River and the low 80s in central South Dakota.

The weekend will start very warm on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s for the first day of May. A warm front will sweep in from the west on Sunday, and it may produce some showers as it does so. There looks to be a better chance of rain on Monday, with temperatures remaining slightly above normal for early May.

It looks like another surge of warmer air is heading our way for the second half of next week, with highs bouncing back to the low 70s. What could become worrisome is that we don’t see much in the way of significant rainfall for the next couple of weeks.