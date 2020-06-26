Storm Center PM Update – Friday, June 26: Heating up for the weekend and beyond

Skies are partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND after what was a very wet night in some places. Sioux Falls finished with a half inch of rain, while Madison got 2-1/4, Cavour/Iroquois received 3-1/2”, and areas around DeSmet had some flash flooding with 6.3” of rain overnight and early today. There is a northwesterly breeze behind the front, so temperatures are cooler than yesterday, struggling to climb to the low 80s.

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky after a pleasant evening. Lows will be in the low 60s, with little or no breeze.

Tomorrow will be a sunny Saturday. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the west. There will only be a gentle southerly breeze.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and hot and humid and breezy. Highs should reach the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s West River. A brisk SE breeze will bring us dew points in the upper 60s to around 70. That could lead to some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

The heat and humidity will remain for Monday (and through the first half of next week in eastern KELOLAND), with breezy highs in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll start to introduce some thunderstorms on Tuesday, though the middle part of next week looks very wet. We could see some substantial rainfall Tuesday through Thursday as a very slow moving front creeps across KELOLAND. Looks at some of the rainfall projections, it appears that much of KELOLAND will get between one and two inches of rainfall next week. Even higher amounts are anticipated in north central South Dakota, as well as the Black Hills – good news in the run up to the 4th of July festivities.

In general, the long term trend is very warm. Major climate models still tell us to expect warmer than normal temperatures through the 4th of July weekend. Current data suggests eastern KELOLAND will be warmer than normal for the first ten days of July.