Storm Center PM Update – Friday, July 31: Northerly breezes and a cooler start to August

Skies are mostly sunny across the KELOLAND region. Temperatures are near-normal for late July, in the low to mid 80s, with a gentle breeze.

Tonight we will have a cold front approaching from the NW, bringing chances for rainfall. It doesn’t look like any embedded storms will be very strong, but we’ll have at least a chance for some rain showers throughout KELOLAND. Overnight lows will be in the 60s as the winds change to a northerly direction.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny in the east and mostly sunny in the west. We’ll have continuing chances for rainfall in eastern KELOLAND, generally looking like light showers with a couple tenths of an inch of rainfall. Heavier rain will be possible east of I-29 in Minnesota. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, but behind the cold front we’ll see north winds increasing in speed, strongest in northern South Dakota.

Sunday will be partly cloudy East River and mostly sunny in the west. We’ll have a north wind that will drive colder air into the region. Highs will only be in the mid 70s, with some low 80s in central South Dakota.

Monday will be mostly sunny and just as cool, with highs only in the mid 70s East River, while Rapid City and the west will rebound up near 80 degrees. Tuesday will also be cool East River, with the mid 70s, while the west will be in the low 80s with a few late day showers.

There will be a warm front moving across KELOLAND on Wednesday and Thursday, and while the temperatures will warm back up we will also see a few showers or thundershowers.

After a cool start, it looks like temperatures will increase for the end of next week through the weekend (August 8-9).