Storm Center PM Update – Friday, July 19, 2019

A wall of very strong winds went through northern South Dakota early this morning. There were scattered reports of damage from winds that exceeded 60 mph, along with areas of hail and heavy rainfall.

After the storms, it quickly turned muggy across eastern KELOLAND, with dew points in the 70s. Temperatures also rose into the 90s in SE KELOLAND, so there is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through this evening before a northeasterly breeze brings in drier and cooler air.

There is a slight risk of severe weather across much of central and eastern KELOLAND the rest of today and tonight.

While an isolated thunderstorm – and even an isolated severe storm – is possible this evening, our thunderstorm chances will increase during the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 60s to around 70, and it will still be humid.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Areas of heavy rainfall will also be possible, mainly east of the James River. It will be much cooler and less humid thanks to a northerly breeze. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is actually below normal for this time of year.

Sunday will be mostly sunny behind the front, but a lingering north breeze will keep temperatures below normal, in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Next week looks fairly dry and slightly cool, with highs generally in the low to mid 80s for the first half of the week, though it will be a little warmer in the west. It appears chances of rain will be minimal. Temperatures look to warm up by the end of the week, when we’ll start to see some more chances of rain or thunderstorms.