Storm Center PM Update – Friday, February 5: Much colder weekend with occasional shots of snow

Northwest winds are streaming into KELOLAND again today, a trend that will continue tonight and tomorrow, bringing the first of several waves of cold air into the region. Today’s temperatures are again in the teens in the east and the 20s and 30s in the west.

Along with the cold air, a band of light to moderate snow will move NW to SE into KELOLAND tonight, bringing inch-type snowfall to western and south central South Dakota (where snowfall amounts will probably be a little higher). The rest of the area will be cold, with a northerly wind driving temperatures down near- or below-zero by morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and even colder. A northwest breeze will cause significant wind chills. Afternoon highs will only be in the single digits East River to the teens in the west. A band of snowfall will move from western through central into SE KELOLAND (with little or no snow in Aberdeen and the northeast). It looks like a general swath of 1” of powdery snow will affect areas along and south of I-90.

Game Day Sunday will be even colder. Most of KELOLAND will be subzero in the morning, and some parts of NE South Dakota will struggle to get above zero during the day. Most of KELOLAND will have highs only in the single digits – a trend that will continue through next week. There will be another shot of powdery snow that will move through western, central, and SE KELOLAND, with an inch or two for amounts.

On Monday, there could be some lingering snow showers. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. It will be another subzero morning, and highs will only be in the single digits.

Tuesday will breezy and just as cold, despite mostly sunny skies. The cold air will stay with us all week as well. It could be an historic cold snap, with temperatures about twenty degrees below normal – in the single digits East River with morning lows below zero. Temperatures will remain below normal through Valentine’s Day, before a gradual warming trend for the following week.