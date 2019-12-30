1  of  2
I-90 EB closed from Rapid City to Mitchell. I-90 WB closed from Mitchell to Wall. Watertown Regional Airport is closed
Storm Center PM Update – December 29: Winter storm warnings are changing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter storm warnings are changing throughout KELOLAND. Snowfall will deteriorate in the next 24 hours.

Blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were issued in South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

Send photos to uShare@keloland.com

