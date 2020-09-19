Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, September 19: Unseasonable Warmth Arrives and Sticks Around

The last weekend of summer will certainly deliver in terms of warmer than average temperatures. Southerly flow at the surface and aloft will help bring in a warmer air mass as high pressure builds eastward.

Highs should climb to the upper 70s/low 80s East River, while West River locations climb well into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll also have to contend with rather breezy conditions at times, with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph.

Cloud cover will increase tonight, and windy conditions will remain in place as a trough pivots eastward. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 50s to low/mid 60s. A rather isolated shower or storm is possible in western KELOLAND, but that will be an exception to the overall dry rule.

Windy conditions remain in place on Sunday, with gusts out of the south approaching 35 to 40 mph again. Beyond the wind, we’ll contend with partly to mostly sunny skies, warmer weather, and additional upper-level smoke due to the western wildfires.

Highs climb a bit higher into the low to mid 80s across much of KELOLAND. Western and northeastern parts of the region may remain stuck in the upper 70s.

From there, we stay pretty quiet with little to no active weather on the horizon.

Much of the next work and school week remains dry beyond some rather slim rain chances by the middle of next week. As a result, drought conditions and concerns will only continue to grow.

Temperature wise, we’ll have a rather warm start to fall on Tuesday, with highs trending 10 to 15 degrees above average for that time of year. Those warmer temperatures will spill into the rest of the week.