Steps you can take to prevent frozen pipes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you go outside even for the briefest moment, you can’t escape the extreme cold that is blanketing KELOLAND, and with that runs a risk to your home. Jerry Berg is the owner and founder of Intek Cleaning & Restoration which is based in Sioux Falls.

“There could be 100 houses in Sioux Falls over the next few days that discover they have water problems,” Berg said.

Different temperatures can mean different problems.

“What happens is this cold works its way in, and there’s a pipe close to an outside wall, it freezes, it bursts, and once heat gets back to it or the water’s turned back on, now you have a burst pipe, a pipe with a hole in it, and consequently it runs everywhere,” Berg said. “And normally what happens is you don’t realize it.”

Timing can make a huge difference, and Berg provides an example.

“It’s just a broken pipe, but it’s a matter of when you catch it,” Berg said. “We did one today. It was just a hallway in an office building, but had it happened during the night, it’d have been all over the two floors below it. It happened on the third floor.”

It all, of course, sounds awful. There are steps you can take, however.

“Get all your doors open, so that the heat can be even throughout the whole house, don’t close off that bathroom off that back bedroom, because that’s going to be the place where the pipe bursts,” Berg said. “Make sure it’s 55 or above, and just have somebody checking the house.”