PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The president of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association says a 33-page state law that the Legislature passed a decade ago is the root of many county governments’ current funding problems.

That was part of the message Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson delivered Wednesday to a legislative interim committee.

Nelson said Senate Bill 70, which passed easily in the 2013 session and was supported by then-Governor Dennis Daugaard and then-Chief Justice David Gilbertson, has played a big part in driving up public-safety costs for South Dakota counties.

“It kept more felony offenders at the local level,” he told the Legislature’s Committee on County Funding and Services.

Nelson said Brookings County recently completed a $20 million jail expansion and many counties have added jail space or contracted with other counties for jail since then.

As a related result, counties also have spent more on travel and expenses for prisoners, while treatment services that many offenders need aren’t as readily available, especially in rural counties, as they would be in a state Department of Corrections institution, according to Nelson.

“I think it would be worth exploring and revisiting this issue,” he said.

Nelson also spoke about counties’ costs for involuntary mental-health committals, including the need to keep those individuals in a county jail while awaiting transfers for evaluation, and counties’ responsibility to provide poor relief.

Nelson said SB70 was passed to hold down state government’s increasing costs at its overcrowded prisons. “But counties kind of got the raw end of the deal on that,” he said.

Other witnesses Wednesday included:

State Auditor General Russell Olson.

State Revenue Secretary Michael Houdyshell.

State Court Administrator Greg Sattizahn.

South Dakota Sheriffs Association executive director Staci Ackerman.

Doug Clark, deputy secretary for the state Department of Corrections, and Brittni Skipper, DOC’s director for finance and administration.

Kris Jacobsen, executive director for the South Dakota Association of County Officials and the South Dakota County Commissioners Association; and

Eric Erickson, a Sioux Falls attorney who lobbies for the two county organizations.

The committee will meet again July 12, according to its chair, Republican Rep. Roger Chase. He served eight years as a Beadle County commissioner. The panel’s co-chair, Republican Sen. Randy Deibert, still serves on the Lawrence County Commission. Said Deibert, “Property taxes are not the answer here. That’s the last thing, in my mind.”

Republican Rep. Kirk Chaffee, a retired Meade County director of equalization, asked Erickson about the financial status of county governments. Erickson said that as last year 15 to 17 of the 66 counties were “looking at the default side of the world.” According to Erickson, in many instances consolidation isn’t a good answer because neighboring counties aren’t any better off financially, with public safety — the sheriff’s office — and roads as the major costs.

“They’re struggling. It’s shown in a variety of ways,” Erickson said. He gave an example: Many counties have been taking money from their general funds and putting it into roads. “Right now it’s paycheck to paycheck for most of the counties,” he said.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin pushed back a bit. He said 15 to 20 counties have fewer people than his community of Canton, which had a population of 3,066 in the 2020 census, and county boundaries remain from the pre-automobile era. “Are we forever wedded to a system of 66 counties in the state?” Bolin asked Erickson.

Erickson said no; a state law lets counties consolidate. “When that was last used, I can’t tell you,” Erickson said. (The most recent: Washabaugh County merged with Jackson County in 1983.) But Erickson suggested, in so many words, that lawmakers be cautious: “I think there is a valid question on what does that savings look like.”

Chase closed the meeting with a look ahead. Regarding the potential agenda for July 12, he said, “We didn’t talk about roads and bridges at all today. That will be part of the discussion.” He noted the committee also didn’t talk about elections, veterans service officers, or cybersecurity.

The committee will hold a third meeting in August, at a place and date yet to be determined, and will wrap up in Sioux Falls on September 13 during a meeting at the South Dakota Counties convention.

Chase acknowledged that the panel members received some “depressing” information Wednesday. He suggested they seek out their local county officials, who are in the final stages of assembling their budget for the coming fiscal year, and get ideas.

“Today, folks, was an information-seeking journey for us,” Chase said.