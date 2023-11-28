BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Behind a 57-percent shooting night and six players in double figures, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced past Washburn, 95-58, Tuesday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits improve to 4-2 on the season and 3-0 at home.

The Jacks opened up a 10-4 lead over the Ichabods in the first four minutes and ended the first period with a 20-15 lead. SDSU put together a 25-2 run in the second and never looked back, pushing their lead to as many as 45 in the third as they cruised to the win.

Brooklyn Meyer finished with 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead the Jackrabbits. She also had seven rebounds and a block. The sophomore has led the Jackrabbit scoring in four of six contests this season.

Tori Nelson contributed 14 points – her season high – on 7-of-10 shooting. She led the squad with eight rebounds and two blocks to go with three assists and a steal. Paige Meyer also tallied with 14 points in just 15 minutes of action. She was 6-of-8 from the field and dished four assists.

Madison Mathiowetz and Mesa Byom chipped in 11 points apiece. Mathiowetz also recorded three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Seven of Byom’s points came from the free throw line (7-for-8). She also contributed seven boards and a block.

Madysen Vlastuin went 3-for-5 from the 3-point line and finished with 10 points. She grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and dished three assists.

Natalie Nielsen notched a career-high seven points in seven minutes to go with three rebounds and a block.

The Jackrabbits out-rebounded the Ichabods 52-26 and had a 22-10 edge in assists. SDSU also posted a 7-1 advantage in blocked shots. The Jacks committed a season-low 11 turnovers while the Ichabods turned the ball over nine times.

Washburn was led by 10 points from both Aubree Dewey and Yiibari Nwidadah.

NOTES

SDSU’s 95 points, 52 rebounds and 22 assists are all season highs

The last time SDSU had six players in double figures was against South Dakota on January 14, 2023.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits host the Pac-12’s Washington State next Tuesday night at Frost Arena.