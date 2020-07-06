State ag department confirms EAB in Worthing

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) has confirmed that an infestation of emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Worthing. The first confirmed infestation was identified in Sioux Falls in 2018.

EAB is an invasive insect that has killed millions of ash trees in 35 states.

Quarantine regulations restrict the movement of firewood and ash materials at all times from Lincoln, Turner, and Minnehaha Counties, according to the SDDA. These regulated ash materials include: ash nursery stock; ash logs, lumber, wood chips or mulch, including trimmed ash tree branches; and pallets made out of ash. Movement of firewood from any hardwood species, whether intended for commercial or private use, is also restricted within the quarantine area.

The City of Worthing recommends ash trees within the quarantine area not be pruned or removed unless necessary until after Labor Day to prevent spread of EAB. As a precautionary measure, residents within the quarantine area should consider treating their ash trees that remain in good condition. Treatment information, as well as more information on EAB and response efforts, can be found by visiting the SDDA’s dedicated EAB website.

Questions regarding EAB in Worthing should be submitted to financeofficer@cityofworthing.com or by calling 605.372.4113.