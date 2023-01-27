Winona, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team rallied back in the final minutes of regulation to defeat Winona State on the road Friday evening. The two teams traded leads 17 times in the contest.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 77, WSU 74

Records: NSU 16-5 (12-3 NSIC), WSU 11-9 (6-9 NSIC)

Attendance: 1072



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern trailed 43-42 at the half, after shooting 51.6% from the floor and 45.0% from the 3-point line

Down 74-70 with just over a minute to play in the game, Jordan Belka drained a three and brought the Wolves within one

After a defensive stop, Sam Masten headed to the free throw line and gave the Wolves a 1-point lead with 16 seconds to play

The Northern defense forced an offensive foul and turnover by the Warriors which ultimately sealed the victory, followed by two made foul shots by Josh Dilling

The Wolves hit 14-of-37 from beyond the arc and added a game high 33 rebounds and 16 assists

In addition, NSU tallied 22 points in the paint, seven points off turnovers, and six seconds chance points

All five starters scored in double figures, led by Jordan Belka with 21 points and seven rebounds

Sam Masten dished out a team leading nine assists and led the Wolves on the glass with eight rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jordan Belka : 21 points, 53.5 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

: 21 points, 53.5 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists Jacksen Moni : 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists Augustin Reede : 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist Josh Dilling : 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist Sam Masten : 10 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds

UP NEXT

The Wolves travel to Upper Iowa tomorrow afternoon for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off against the Peacocks. Northern will then host St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth for the annual I Hate Winter weekend to open February.