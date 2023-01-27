Winona, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team rallied back in the final minutes of regulation to defeat Winona State on the road Friday evening. The two teams traded leads 17 times in the contest.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 77, WSU 74
Records: NSU 16-5 (12-3 NSIC), WSU 11-9 (6-9 NSIC)
Attendance: 1072
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern trailed 43-42 at the half, after shooting 51.6% from the floor and 45.0% from the 3-point line
- Down 74-70 with just over a minute to play in the game, Jordan Belka drained a three and brought the Wolves within one
- After a defensive stop, Sam Masten headed to the free throw line and gave the Wolves a 1-point lead with 16 seconds to play
- The Northern defense forced an offensive foul and turnover by the Warriors which ultimately sealed the victory, followed by two made foul shots by Josh Dilling
- The Wolves hit 14-of-37 from beyond the arc and added a game high 33 rebounds and 16 assists
- In addition, NSU tallied 22 points in the paint, seven points off turnovers, and six seconds chance points
- All five starters scored in double figures, led by Jordan Belka with 21 points and seven rebounds
- Sam Masten dished out a team leading nine assists and led the Wolves on the glass with eight rebounds
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jordan Belka: 21 points, 53.5 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
- Jacksen Moni: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
- Augustin Reede: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
- Josh Dilling: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
- Sam Masten: 10 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds
UP NEXT
The Wolves travel to Upper Iowa tomorrow afternoon for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off against the Peacocks. Northern will then host St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth for the annual I Hate Winter weekend to open February.