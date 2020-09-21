Stanley County Schools to start distance learning Tuesday

STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Stanley County School District will start using its distance learning model on Tuesday, Sept. 22, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

School district superintendent Daniel Hoey posted the announcements on the school’s Facebook page.

The distance learning mode applies for the junior kindergarten through 12th grade classes.

Distance learning will begin tomorrow and will continue through the remainder of September. Traditional classes will begin again Oct. 1.

All athletic and extra-curricular activities are being suspended.

The school’s is being moved back one week to the week of Oct. 5- 9.

Students should also expect additional communication from teachers.

The District’s Cheyenne School will continue classes as normal. Students should also expect additional communication from teachers.