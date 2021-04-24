Stampede season ends with loss against Stars

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- The top-seed in the FCS playoffs showed their strengths on Saturday as SDSU cruised to a 31-3 win over Holy Cross in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

"Excited to get a win, excited to have another opportunity to play a game in front of our fans at home and utilize the number one seed," SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.