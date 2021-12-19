Stabbing of rapper shuts down LA music festival

LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) — A newspaper is reporting that a rapper was stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the festival early.

The Los Angeles Times says Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night.

The paper cited a person with direct knowledge of the attack who requested anonymity.

The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

A fire official told news outlets an injured man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Authorities have not identified him.

