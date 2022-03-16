A few sprinkles and light showers continue to push across northern and western KELOLAND. Moisture is very limited with this front and we just expect a few passing clouds in the Sioux Falls area for the afternoon.

It sure was a mild day yesterday with highs in the 60s and 70s through much of KELOLAND. Even SW MN hit the upper 50s.

We are forecasting mild weather again today, but a developing storm system to our south will deliver a north wind tomorrow and Friday along with some thicker clouds across the south. Temperatures are likely a fall a few degrees, but nothing significant for this time of year. The weekend is looking warmer again as 60s and 70s return.

We are expecting mild weather to dominate into early next week. However, a storm system in the central and southern plains will spread rain chances toward KELOLAND by Monday and Tuesday.

You can see the initial forecast track of that system, mainly to our south. The Gulf of Mexico still looks wide open, good news for drought areas to our south. We’ll continue to follow the track of this moisture in the coming days.

We aren’t done with snow chances and are we are seeing good snow in the Rockies the next 10 days. With all the drought conditions across the nation, this is good news to see.

Enjoy the mild weather again today. 64 would be the warmest high for Sioux Falls so far this year.

Tonight will be cooler, but not bad at all for this time of year in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Highs tomorrow look a bit cooler with a blend of sun and clouds, plus a north wind.

The 7 day forecast remains very spring-like. Showers are still looking likely early next week. We’ll continue to follow the trends for the second half of the month.