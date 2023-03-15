Get ready for another blast of winter weather to end the week. New winter storm watches have been posted for parts of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND starting late tonight into tomorrow. Blizzard conditions are possible in the watch area, so pay close attention to the weather the next 24 to 48 hours.

The morning roads are partially snow-covered and slick across parts of the northeast due to the blowing snow issues yesterday.

March so far has already been busy. We are not done by any stretch.

The track of this storm system continues to feature an intense, but narrow band of snow late tonight into tomorrow across southeastern KELOLAND.

Wind speeds will increase to 50+mph tomorrow in the southeast, so ANY amount of new snow will be blowing around. Drifting snow is also a big concern for rural areas and those with deep snow already on the ground. The wind will remain steady and strong at times into Friday as well, with very cold weather ahead compared to “normal” mid March levels.

The map below shows our going snow forecast. We have Sioux Falls at 3-6″.

The probability numbers are way up on the 3-6″ zone across southeastern KELOLAND on the European model.

Enjoy the taste of spring today! Winter will win the battle this time.