SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Even though winter has a firm grip on our weather in KELOLAND, spring is knocking at the door. Soon, new players will show up as the battle of seasons increases in the days ahead.

First, keep an eye on the moisture supply coming from the Gulf of Mexico. The water temperatures there are well above normal, supporting higher humidity and a moisture rich air mass ready to head north.

Second, the drought monitor continues to show extreme drought in the western high plains of Kansas into parts of Oklahoma and Texas. While some of these areas may see some relief, dry soil can fuel quick temperature rises into the 70s and 80s there, a player to watch.

Third, the supply of below normal temperatures will continue to be a factor across the western and northern U.S. into next week, with some new model information continuing this trends into the start of April.

That’s nothing new, but adding the new spring items into the agenda, and the weather pattern is full active elements to watch.