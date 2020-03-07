SpaceX sticks 50th rocket landing

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Demo 1 crew capsule lifts off from pad 39A, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (Associated Press) — SpaceX has launched another load of station supplies for NASA and nailed its 50th rocket landing.

The Falcon rocket blasted off late Friday with 4,300 pounds of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station.

Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Both the booster and the Dragon capsule en route to a Monday rendezvous with the space station are recycled from previous flights.

It’s the 20th station delivery for SpaceX. And it’s the 50th successful touchdown of a SpaceX booster following liftoff, either on land or at sea.